The multi-storey indoor music festival called Havoc was hosted by the Hive entertainment complex on the seafront.

It started at 6pm on Saturday and when it finished at 6am the following morning there had been more than 50 DJs and acts from all over the world in six arenas over five floors.

Recently the Hive announces its latest arena - The Warehouse - which will host up to 1,200 people.

Taj Bola, owner of the Hive, commented: “The rave was a roaring success and once again demonstrates the great appeal of Skegness to all age groups.

“It was also scooter weekend I gather so Skegness really was exceptionally busy.”

Other events booked at the Hive so far this year include

Saturday, June 4 - Tom Zanetti

Saturday, July 30 - Bad Boy Chiller Crew

The ticket link for events is https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Skegness/The-Hive-Skegness/

