Massingberd-Mundy Distillery's Blood Orange gin. EMN-220131-094105001

Massingberd-Mundy Distillery, located on the South Ormsby estate, has revealed its first two limited edition creations of 2022 -– the first is Marie-Jeanne’s Rose Gold Gin, a special edition of the distillery’s Marie-Jeanne’s Pink Gin.

Sparkling with edible golden flakes and packaged with pink tissue paper, heart confetti and candles, Rose Gold Gin is a romantic twist on the famous pink gin, and also comes with a specially curated Spotify playlist, designed to complement the fruity flavours and set a romantic atmosphere.

Then, from February 15, the distillery launches Burrell’s Blood Orange Dry Gin. As with previous limited edition spirits from Massingberd-Mundy Distillery, just 150 bottles of this rich, juicy gin will be created.

Tristan Jørgensen, Massingberd-Mundy Distillery’s head distiller, said: “I’ve had a lot of fun working on both of these and I can’t wait to share them, which is why we’re launching them both in February!

“The last time we launched a limited edition gin, we sold out in just six days which was incredible. I know a lot of people were disappointed to miss out though, so that’s why Rose Gold Gin will be time limited, rather than limited by number, so everyone has a chance to treat someone special with one of our limited edition bottles, right up until Valentine’s Day itself.

“Of course, the reason why we usually limit by number is because of the time and attention to detail needed to perfect the unique flavours of our more experimental creations.

“We make all our spirits in small batches in our hand-built copper still at South Ormsby Estate in the Lincolnshire Wolds, so we’re only producing 150 bottles of Blood Orange and once they’re gone, they’re gone!

“Luckily, we’ll be back with even more exciting flavours, with five more limited editions later this year.”