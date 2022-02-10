Karen Wright: Indulge on Valentine’s Day with chocolate and strawberry tartlets

Chocolate and strawberry tartlets

Karen Wright writes: It is almost Valentine’s Day once again; will you be celebrating?

When I was a teenager, I once received an anonymous Valentine’s card. I was so thrilled, especially as it had the letters SWALK written on the back of the envelope, which was the abbreviation for ‘Sealed With A Loving Kiss’.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valentine’s Day is celebrated worldwide. It all started back in Roman times when St Valentine was martyred on February 14. Not a very auspicious start, really!

Karen's Valentine's Day chocolate and strawberry tartlets

However, the day has become the most romantic day of the year and is apparently the most popular time for marriage proposals.

The shops are packed full of cards, balloons, gifts and flowers, mostly red roses.

Many people book a table to go out for a romantic meal, which is such a lovely thing to do.

However, if like me you will be staying home, why not make a Valentine treat.

Treat yourself this Valentine's Day

How about these chocolate and strawberry tartlets or even just a chocolate dipped strawberry.

Easy to make, delicious to eat, a feast for the eyes and of course romantic.

The pastry is a regular short crust, blind baked in a mini tartlet tin.

I layered some sliced strawberries on the base once it was cooked and cooled and then made a chocolate ganache to fill.

Ganache is just a mixture of double cream and dark chocolate and for this I used 200ml cream and 200g plain chocolate.

Heat the cream and chocolate gently in a saucepan until all the chocolate is melted into the cream and then pour into the pastry shells.

After the ganache has set, I just piped a few lines of melted white chocolate on the top. Looks classy but is very easy to achieve.

The strawberries are washed and dried and then dipped into the melted chocolate.

Pipe white chocolate zig zags over them and you are done. St Valentine ,eat your heart out!

However you choose to spend Valentine’s Day, whether it be with someone or on your own, make it special.