Lincoln has been found to have some of the cleanest restaurants in the country, research says.

Yesterday (May 17) marked the day that indoor seating in restaurants across England was finally allowed again following the coronavirus lockdown, but who across Britain will be returning to the cleanest restaurants?

Interested in finding out, End-of-Tenancy-London.co.uk analysed food hygiene ratings of restaurants, cafes, and canteens in major cities across England to reveal all, and it revealed that Lincoln has some of the cleanest hospitality venues.

Topping the list as the city with the cleanest restaurants is Carlisle, with an average food hygiene rating of 4.9 out of 5. Following behind in second place is Gloucester with an average score of 4.87 out of 5.

In third place is Worcester with an average score of 4.81, and Lincoln took joint fourth place with Hartlepool, Southampton and Chatham, all with average scores of 4.80.

Completing the top five cities with the cleanest restaurants is Chelmsford with a score of 4.78.

On the other end of the scale, Birmingham was found to have the dirtiest restaurants with an average food hygiene rating of 4.15.