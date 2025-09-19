Louth Food and Drink Festival returns to town centre this September

Louth is preparing to welcome visitors from across Lincolnshire and beyond as the much-anticipated Food and Drink Festival returns to the town centre on Sunday 28th September for its third year.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 10am until 4pm, this free family friendly event will feature over 50 stalls offering a wide range of street food, artisan produce and locally made delicacies. From handcrafted chocolates and sourdough bread to gourmet hot dogs and award-winning cheeses, there will be something for everyone. x8g3qyt

Confirmed traders include Flippin Crepes, offering sweet and savoury crêpes from a vintage horse trailer; Wicked Temper, producing handcrafted Belgian chocolates; Bread + Cheese, supplying artisan bread and cheese; Chugga Dawg Ltd, providing gourmet hot dogs; Lincolnshire Poacher Cheese, presenting raw milk cheddar; and Mr Pig and Friends, serving hog roasts with traditional accompaniments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond the food, the festival will offer a programme of entertainment and activities for all ages. Highlights include the Bicycle Bistro, a mobile café experience featuring vaudeville-style circus performances and Sushi Stakeout, a theatrical piece exploring seagull turf wars with humour and heart.

The Louth Food and Drink Festival is happening next weekend

Visitors can also enjoy "Never a Gull Moment," a street theatre performance blending fishy antics with feathered mischief. Live music will be provided by Wheelhouse, a multi-instrumentalist whose soulful sound draws inspiration from artists such as Michael Kiwanuka and Noel Gallagher.

Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy, said: "This event is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the quality and diversity of food, drink and creative talent in Louth. At East Lindsey District Council, we recognise the importance of supporting local businesses and promoting the town's unique offer.

"The festival not only encourages footfall into the town centre but also strengthens community connections and showcases the contribution of independent traders to the local economy. I'm pleased we are able to continue delivering events like this, which celebrates everything that makes our town special."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shops throughout Louth will also be open as usual, adding to the community atmosphere and giving visitors the chance to explore the town's unique retail offerings

For more information and updates, visit the Love Louth Facebook page or visit https://www.visitlincolnshire.com/events/louth-food-drink-festival/