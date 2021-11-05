Mayor cuts ribbon to kick-start live music at pub venue

Sleaford’s newest pub invited the town’s mayor along for a long-awaited official opening, now that covid restrictions have relaxed.

By Andy Hubbert
Friday, 5th November 2021, 8:38 am
Mayor of Sleaford Coun Robert Oates officially opens The Ivy in Sleaford watched by staff and bosses. EMN-211025-162710001

Having quietly opened earlier this year in June, after the latest lockdown, bosses at The Ivy on Southgate decided it was time to make a song and dance about their latest introduction of live music events to the venue.

Last week they invited mayor Coun Robert Oates to cut a ribbon to mark the occasion and to kick things off they are planning a folk festival featuring around 90 bands and musicians on November 6 and 7 with the help of Steve and Julie Mclelland of The Band from County Hell.

“We are excited to host this,” said managers Emma Woods and Bev Sambridge.

MayorRobert Oates