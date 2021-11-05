Mayor cuts ribbon to kick-start live music at pub venue

Having quietly opened earlier this year in June, after the latest lockdown, bosses at The Ivy on Southgate decided it was time to make a song and dance about their latest introduction of live music events to the venue.

Last week they invited mayor Coun Robert Oates to cut a ribbon to mark the occasion and to kick things off they are planning a folk festival featuring around 90 bands and musicians on November 6 and 7 with the help of Steve and Julie Mclelland of The Band from County Hell.