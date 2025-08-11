Mum launches play cafe just weeks after giving birth

Muhammed Karim and Henna Karim-Sayer with little Zahra and their new venture - The Bairns play cafe.

A Sleaford mum-of-two has opened a play cafe in response to her own experiences of isolation as a young mum in the past.

The doors opened on The Bairns last Monday (August 4) just 12 weeks after Henna Karim-Sayer, 29 gave birth to her second daughter, Zahra.

Henna explained: “I have wanted to do this since I had my eldest daughter, Priya, who is now three.

"We got the keys to this place on May 1 when I was already 38 weeks pregnant and started straight away ripping stuff out. I had the first twinge of a contraction while busy here and gave birth on May 19!”

Henna has taken on this challenge while on maternity leave from being an Religious Studies and PSHE teacher at Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn and she said she wants The Bairns play cafe, in Sleaford Market Place, to be an ideal place for parents to come and socialise in a safe space with their little ones.

She said: “When I had my first baby we were living in Tattershall and my husband, who is in the Army, lived away five nights a week and it felt very isolating. You would have to travel 45 minutes to another town to get anything like this. So I wanted to bring parents together, a communal space where they can strike up a conversation as you all have something in common.”

As well as offering great food and coffee, the cafe has two separate play areas – one for under fives where children can dive into ‘small world’ play with a curiousity approach, while the under ones area is mainly a sensory area.

Henna said: “I was big into researching the best types of play for my eldest for fine and gross motor skills. I wanted it to be more purposeful play.”

As well as catering for allergies and intolerances, she is very mindful of providing plates of healthy, nutritious food for the weaning youngsters upwards cut down into safe, bite-size pieces. They are using local suppliers wherever possible and employing six members of staff, including henna’s dad, Muhammed Karim, as manager.

As a teacher, Henna has a large following on Tik Tok with her educational and teaching related topics – @mrsreandpsheteacher – and has now launched a social media account for the cafe – @thebairnsplaycafe.

She said: “The first week has been busy, but very enjoyable and fulfilling.

"I would like to eventually expand and have a full, dedicated sensory room and start offering baby classes, birth parties and parent-only events in the evenings to give mums a break such as cake decorating. We also hope to do seasonal events such as Halloween.”

Although people can just drop in, to guarantee a slot and avoid disappointing your children, it is best to book into one of the three 1hour 45 min sessions through the day Monday to Saturday. There is also a morning session on Sundays.