Fans will be thrilled that this sauce is returning 🐔

Nando’s has confirmed that a fan-favourite sauce will be making a permanent return

The sauce was first removed from Nando’s Sauce Stations in 2020

Fans set up a petition to encourage Nando’s to bring the sauce back

Following customer demand, Nando’s has confirmed the return of a fan-favourite sauce.

The chicken chain is set to re-launch its beloved Creamy Salad Dressing, following years of fans asking for its return.

The sauce was first removed from Nando’s restaurants across the UK in 2020.

Over the past five years, fans have called on Nando’s to bring the Creamy Salad Back to restaurants. A Change.org petition was even created in 2021 named ‘Bring back Creamy Salad Dressing’, which gained hundreds of signatures.

Nando’s has made the decision to finally reintroduce its Creamy Salad Dressing into its Sauce Stations within its restaurants, and it is set to be available from Tuesday February 4.

Nando’s is known for its sauces, which features its PERi-PERi range, which has a selection of different spices from Extra Mild to XX Hot.

As well as its PERi-PERi range, Nando’s has had many other sauces featured throughout the years and has brought some of them back (such as its Mango & Lime) for a limited period.

However its Creamy Salad Dressing will be made permanently available upon its return.

The sauce is creamy in texture with notes of garlic in flavour, and is recommended to be enjoyed alongside PERi-Salted Chips, Spicy Rice and Chicken Wings.

