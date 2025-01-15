New initiatives help olde worlde village pub near Horncastle to survive and thrive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s an olde worlde pub dating back more than 500 years. But the White Hart Inn at Tetford is thriving by proving it is not afraid to try brand new initiatives.

Like many pubs, the White Hart has faced unprecedented difficulties both during and since the Covid-19 pandemic.

But while others in the Horncastle and Louth area have been forced to close, owners Nikki and Richard Stockdale have found innovative ways to ensure their business’s future.

And their policy is paying dividends, particularly with private weekend rentals for events and gatherings when the couple turn the charming, historic pub into a bustling Airbnb venue.

The White Hart Inn at Tetford has successfully diversified since the damaging Covid-19 pandemic.

Another new venture is the launch of midweek walking groups, combining overnight bed-and-breakfast stays with guided or self-guided walks around the picturesque Lincolnshire countryside, followed by an evening meal.

“Being situated in the middle of the Lincolnshire Wolds, we feel we can offer stunning walks and share the beautiful surroundings that the county has to offer,” said Nikki, 60.

"We’ve worked hard to evolve beyond the model of a traditional village pub. We’ve had to try things to save the place, otherwise I don't think we’d be here.

"Since Covid, people have such different attitudes to going out. They’ve realised they can stay at home with friends, and it’s cheaper. Our prices of things like beer and electricity have also gone up, and we don’t make any profit now during the week.

Pub owners Nikki and Richard Stockdale pictured at a Halloween event at the White Hart Inn.

"We still want to encourage people to embrace and enjoy the history attached to the White Hart, which dates back to 1520 and has links to the poet Alfred Tennyson and writer Dr Samuel Johnson.

"But in addition to operating as a pub five days a week, Sundays to Thursdays, we’ve diversified, and the idea of having private weekend rentals was unique.”

It was an idea that took off too and even attracted the attention of the cult digital publisher, LADbible, which produces news and entertainment content for young adults aged 18 to 34.

When LADbible featured the White Hart’s rental weekends, it went viral, and the story was soon picked up by national newspapers.

The attractive village pub is available for private weekend rentals by groups wanting to host events or gatherings such as stag or hen dos.

The rentals give groups of up to 14 people full access to the pub’s seven en suite bedrooms, bar, beer garden, games room, kitchen and cosy lounges with log-burners. Ideal for birthday and anniversary celebrations, party get-togethers and stag and hen dos.

Nikki and Richard even fill the pumps with beer, paid for by the groups, before retreating to their house at the side of the East Road pub.

As for the walking trips, the family-run, dog-friendly pub offers the perfect base to explore the area, complete with food, maps of circular walks and a sleepover – all for just £79 per person per room.

Added Nikki, who has been at the White Hart for 23 years: “These changes have helped us to remain a hub for the community while attracting visitors looking for a unique and active countryside experience.

"The weekend rentals have proved so popular that we're already almost fully booked for the whole of 2025.

"A small group of locals were upset about not being able to come in at weekends. But most have been fine because they realised we had to do it to survive. They say it’s brilliant we still have a village pub.”