New owners submit big plans for closed village pub

The Three Kings pub on Saltersway, Threekingham (currently closed). From submitted planning documents. Credit: Menochef

The owners of a historic Lincolnshire village pub have unveiled big plans to get it open again and expand its appeal.

The Three Kings Inn in Threekingham has served locals for more than 250 years.

The Grade II listed pub has been closed since 2023, according to the Campaign for Real Ale, but the newly-submitted plans offer fresh hope it could reopen.

The application by women’s health company Menochef asks for permission to add an organic cafe and bar, a shop with local produce, and offer cooking classes.

Separate plans are also being put in for a portable cafe in the car park “to be a great place to grab a warm tea or coffee on a frosty morning”.

Outbuildings could also be converted into treatment rooms and a clinic, according to the application.

Plans say: “The condition of the building internally when the new owners purchased it was poor.

“There had been structural work done at some point that had to be rectified as a matter of urgency, namely the fireplace.

“This has created a more usable space in the bar.

“The proposal will ensure the continued maintenance and upkeep of the listed building and restoration of outbuildings which will ensure its continued survival.”

Plans have been submitted to North Kesteven District Council and will be determined at a later date.

A previous application under a different name to convert the building into a home was rejected by the council in 2023.

The owners at the time said it was extremely difficult for pubs to stay afloat in the current economic climate.

John Budworth wrote: “We tried to turn the business around by putting on events and live music.

“We would put on a band that would cost us on an average £200 to £300 with the staff and electric bills on top, for a handful of people to come along.

“I would not even cover the money to pay the band, never mind the staff and all overheads.

“We are not blaming the village for not using the pub – it is just this day and age and with other people’s cost of living rising, people just don’t go out as much as they would like.”

However residents said they didn’t want to lose their village pub, and the council agreed with them.