North Kesteven planners approve scheme to reopen village pub and open farm shop complex

The Whichcote Arms in Osbournby is currently shut but has plans to expand and reopen with a new tenant.

Permission was granted by North Kesteven District Council last week for the pub’s rear courtyard buildings to be converted for the new attractions.

Former stables will be turned into three workshop studios, which will allow local craftspeople to produce goods for sale.

The shop will sell locally-produced goods including vegetables and home-baked cakes or bread, letting villagers shop without travelling long distances. Currently, they have to travel to Sleaford or Greylees.

A former cart shed would become a café / tearoom, where customers can look into the studios.

The application from Aswarby Estates was submitted in January. It states: “A new tenant had been found for the business and the new tenant wishes to diversify the pub business to include a village farm shop and small units.

“Discussions have been held with the parish council whom fully support the change, with provisions for a village shop being very well received.”

The application also mentions plans to refurbish the Whichcote Arms itself.

It isn’t clear how long the pub has been closed for. It is listed as ‘permanently closed’ on Google.

It’s anticipated that the wider range of activities would help the pub with its efforts to relaunch the business, “safeguarding the premises for the future.”