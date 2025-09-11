Olivia’s artwork gives a big boost to Coop’s free fruit campaign

Olivia Loveday with her artwork, mum, Kelly Wilkinson, and Horncastle Food Store colleagues, Daphne and Gemma.

Lincolnshire Coop’s free fruit campaign has now come to an end for the 2025 summer period and has enjoyed added success thanks to artwork created by a 10-year-old from Horncastle.

Olivia Loveday, 10, from Horncastle produced artwork for the Cooperative’s in store Free Fruit campaign, and her promotional artwork designs were shared across 100 food stores.

The Coop insists that Olivia’s artwork has undoubtedly encouraged more families to make use of the scheme – they have given out 18,395 pieces of fruit this summer.

Rik Greig, Lincolnshire Co-op's Membership Engagement Manager, said: "Our free fruit scheme helps us to achieve our purpose of making life better in our communities, by improving accessibility to fresh fruit during school holidays, and encouraging healthy habits.

"Ahead of our summer roll-out, we held a drawing competition for children. Out of over 300 entries, we selected 10-year-old Olivia Loveday's fantastic design to help promote the campaign. It was used on posters, instore signage, digital assets, and more.”

It was also used digitally on email graphics and website images, as well as on the free fruit cards and letters that are sent out to the registered children.

"We want to say a special thank you to her, for helping this important campaign reach even more people. During the 2024 summer holidays, we gave out over 13,400 pieces of free fruit. This summer, that number has risen by almost 5,000; a 27 per cent increase!" said Mr Greig.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s free fruit scheme allows children that are linked to an adult member’s account to pick up either a gala apple, banana, or orange for free on each day during selected school holidays.