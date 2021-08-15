PICTURES: 40s event underway in Alford for VJ Day anniversary

Organised by WW2 re-enactors June and Den Husband, it is the first event they have organised in Alford since moving to the town six years ago.

It continues today (Sunday) at venues around the town.

There will be re-enactors and living history displays at the Manor House, with vintage traders and our 40s hair stylist in their marquee.

Classic and military cars will be in the market place, along with vintage traders, charity stalls, vintage ice cream van and a horse box bar.

40s singer Eleanor Mattley will also be performing in the market place with other guest singers.

Swing dance group 'Mmoke and Mmirrors' will be dancing In the Corn exchange 'dance hall' and 40s DJ Major swing and Kitty playing at intervals for throughout the weekend.

The rear of the George Inn will also have more vintage traders and classic cars in their rear garden.

To cope with the expected crowds, there will be extra parking at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School and Alford Football Club (priced at £1) as well as the public car parks.

1. V J Day A 40s event is taking place in Alford to mark the VJ Day anniversary. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

