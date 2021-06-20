PICTURES: Care home in Skegness spices things up for Spanish Day
A care home in Skegness decided to spice things up when the held a Spanish Day.
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 5:42 pm
Updated
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 5:48 pm
In a busy week, when they also celebrated the Queen s birthday, residents tasted a Spanish menu, including homemade sangria.
After enjoying a lovely lunch, team members got up and had a go at Spanish dancing and performed for the residents.
The day finished off with everyone having a go at making their own fruit kebab sticks with lots of melted chocolate.
Next on our agenda, they celebrated the Queen's birthday with a street party buffet with teas and cakes.
