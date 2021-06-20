Raymond Dand is king for the day on the Queen's birthday.

PICTURES: Care home in Skegness spices things up for Spanish Day

A care home in Skegness decided to spice things up when the held a Spanish Day.

By Chrissie Redford
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 5:42 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th June 2021, 5:48 pm

In a busy week, when they also celebrated the Queen s birthday, residents tasted a Spanish menu, including homemade sangria.

After enjoying a lovely lunch, team members got up and had a go at Spanish dancing and performed for the residents.

The day finished off with everyone having a go at making their own fruit kebab sticks with lots of melted chocolate.

Next on our agenda, they celebrated the Queen's birthday with a street party buffet with teas and cakes.

Doreen Wheat is queen, pictured with her subjects - lifestyle coordinator Gill Jackson and Brodie O’Brien

Photo: JPI Media

Queen for the day - Olwen Heeley.

Photo: JPI Media

What's cooking? Pat Blundell and chef Marc Cran.

Photo: JPI Media

Team members Cheryl Curtis and Mark H as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the day.

Photo: JPI Media

