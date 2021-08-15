PICTURES: Victory for Alford at 1940's weekend

Crowds flocked to the town in scenes which were a reminder of previous Bank Holiday Craft Weekends that attracted thousands of people.

Union flags and bunting were flying and many shops stayed open and had created period windows to create a true 1940's vibe to welcome the visitors.

Cafes serving 1940's style afternoon tea also reported running out of food on the Sunday because they had been so busy.

Organised by WW2 re-enactors June and Den Husband, it was the first event they have held in Alford since moving to the town six years ago.

" Our son Bob had the idea for Alford to put on a 40s event and we decided, 'yes we can do that'," said June.

"It was originally for 2020, for the 75th anniversary of VJ day on the 15th August, but had to be postponed because of Covid."

The event, supported by Visit Lincs Coast (Destination Bid), took place on Saturday and Sunday, when there was a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast by a spitfire.

There was also re-enactors and living history displays at the Manor House, with vintage traders and 40s hair stylists in their marquee.

Classic and military cars were on display in the market place, along with vintage traders, charity stalls, vintage ice cream van and a horse box bar.

1940's singer Eleanor Mattley performed in the market place with other guest singers.

Swing dance group 'Mmoke and Mmirrors' danced In the Corn exchange 'dance hall' and 40's DJ Major Swing and Kitty played at intervals for throughout the weekend.

The rear of the George Inn also had more vintage traders and classic cars in their rear garden.

Extra parking was provided at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School and Alford Football Club as well as the public car parks to cope with the crowds.

