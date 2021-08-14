A police officer guards the scene of a serious assault which took place outside the Bull and Dog pub in Sleaford on Saturday morning. EMN-210814-133135001

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman told The Sleaford Standard: “We are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault that occurred at around 4am this morning (Saturday August 14) outside the Bull and Dog pub, on Southgate, Sleaford.

“A man, aged in his 30s, has sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.”

They added: “A 33 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.”

The frontage and alleyway outside the Bull and Dog pub in town were cordoned off with police tape overnight and this morning (Saturday) with an officer on guard awaiting forensics experts to comb the scene for evidence, which appeared to include a blood-spattered piece of cloth on the pavement in front of the pub doors.

The officer on scene could give no further details than it was a “serious assault” which took place last night.