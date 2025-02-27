Police drop objection to new manager of Sleaford pub with troubled past

The Grapes, Southgate, Sleaford. Credit: LDRS

Lincolnshire Police will no longer oppose the new manager of a Sleaford pub after an agreement was reached.

The Grapes on Southgate had its licence revoked in December after months of problems with police reports of fights and unruly crowds.

The owners appointed new manager Paul Dickinson to take over last month, and had applied for a fresh licence.

The police had initially objected, saying he was too inexperienced to take over what they regarded as a ‘high risk’ venue.

However the force now say they won’t oppose the new licence after the applicants added extra conditions and assurances.

The application has now been granted, meaning the town centre bar will continue operating as normal.

A North Kesteven District Council spokesperson said: “Following agreement reached between Lincolnshire Police and the applicant, this revised application for a Premises Licence has now been carefully considered and approved.

“The objection to the application by Lincolnshire Police was withdrawn as a result of extra assurances and management protocols which were submitted by the applicant and agreed together, and all of the parties to the planned hearing for the application – Lincolnshire Police, the applicant, and North Kesteven District Council as the Licensing Authority – subsequently agreed that the hearing was no longer necessary.

“The protocols agreed within the revised licence application will help support the safety of staff and customers, as well as ensuring that the management at The Grapes are able to promote the statutory Licensing Objectives including the prevention of disorder and public nuisance.

“We wish the new management at The Grapes every success in this new chapter for the venue; and our Licensing Team, in conjunction with Lincolnshire Police and the other statutory Responsible Authorities, will continue to liaise with them and offer support moving forward.”

At a previous meeting, license committee members said they were encouraged by the improvements which had been made at the venue, including a new CCTV system and more door-staff.

The licence holder, EDS Sleaford, is also taking a more active role in ensuring the bar lives up to requirements.

Lincolnshire Police had previously said The Grapes caused them more problems than any other in the county.

It had been criticised for failing to control large crowds which spilled out and blocked the road, and a “serious level of violence” which frequently occurred.