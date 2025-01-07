Police object to new manager for 'high risk' Sleaford pub

The Grapes pub in Southgate, Sleaford. Photo: Google Streetview

Police say they have serious doubts about a new manager at a Sleaford pub.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grapes on Southgate lost its licence in November due to police concerns about frequent fights, anti-social behaviour and underage drinking.

Owners EDS Sleaford have applied for a new licence under a different manager, Paul Dickinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Lincolnshire Police have objected, claiming that nothing would change except the name of the manager.

EDS Sleaford have previously claimed they made all improvements which had been required, which the police dispute.

A report on North Kesteven District Council’s website states: “Lincolnshire Police’s objection is on the basis that Mr Dickinson has little experience in owning or managing any licensed premises.

“He is being nominated by the current licence holder EDS Sleaford Ltd, who were the [premises licence holder] during the application to review the licence which resulted in revocation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force describes the venue as “high-risk premises with an extensive poor history”.

The report says that Lincolnshire Police have other information that they will share at the licensing hearing, which has been scheduled for Monday, January 13.

In the previous hearing, police said the pub saw fights and unregulated crowds spilling onto the road.

The committee agreed that The Grapes’ management was “extremely poor” and they had “no confidence” the owners would follow the rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EDS Sleaford have also appealed the previous ruling, and can continue operating until it is resolved.

Lucy Darmon, the designated premises supervisor since 2018, has now left.

She previously said in a statement with Paul Dickinson in November: “Whilst we are disappointed at the decision to review our licence, we are always open to improvements, and we are confident that the concerns raised by Lincolnshire Police have been fully addressed.

“We do not believe any licence conditions have been breached and have submitted a strong case demonstrating our areas of strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Grapes is an integral part of Sleaford’s nightlife and range of hospitality venues, and without this variety, people will likely travel to busier places such as Lincoln.

“This industry has taken a battering over the last few years and we, along with other local bar and restaurant owners, work really hard to encourage people to stay local so that the venues, and town as a whole can thrive.”

We have attempted to contact EDS Sleaford and Paul Dickinson for further comment.

In December Paul Dickinson told The Sleaford Standard that he wished to turn a new chapter, reopening the doors of The Grapes under entirely new management, with a renewed commitment to creating a “safe, welcoming environment for all”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dickinson was stated to have “no previous association with The Grapes or its past operations”. The pub was said to have undergone significant changes to address community concerns and rebuild its reputation, according to the new management.

“We recognise the issues raised under the previous management, and I want to assure everyone that this is a completely fresh start,” said Paul Dickinson. “The Grapes is now focused on safety, transparency, and creating a fantastic space for the people of Sleaford to enjoy.”

Mr Dickinson claimed he has worked closely with North Kesteven District Council’s Licensing team to ensure the pub operates to the highest standards, prioritising safety, inclusivity, and compliance.

The licence holders, EDS Sleaford stated: “His deep connection to the town and dedication to creating a welcoming space make him an ideal leader for this new chapter."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grapes reiterated it is now committed to working closely with North Kesteven District Council Licensing and Lincolnshire Police to ensure full compliance with licensing regulations and to maintain a safe environment for patrons.

Changes include the removal of the wall separating the main bar from the back room, creating an open-plan layout that ensures full visibility throughout the venue. Professional security personnel will be present during peak times to maintain order and ensure guest safety.

Under Paul’s leadership, a completely new team has been brought on board, dedicated to upholding high standards of service and hospitality.

The pub is also re-establishing itself as a community hub by hosting live music, weekly promotions, and events that bring people together in a positive and inclusive atmosphere.

“We’re not just reopening — we’re starting fresh,” Mr Dickinson added. “I’m excited to welcome the community back to a pub that’s safe, inviting, and full of good times.”