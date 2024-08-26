Pop-up curry club set to tickle the taste buds of Indian food lovers in Horncastle

By Richard Silverwood
Published 26th Aug 2024, 10:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The latest in a popular series of pop-up curry clubs in Horncastle town centre has been organised for next week.

Thursday, September 5 is the date to be ringed in the diary of all lovers of Indian food, with the club again meeting at the Just One More Bike bicycle shop and bistro at The Old Bank on High Street.

The curry feasts are the brainchild of the award-winning, family-run business, Yellowbellykitchen, which hand-prepares high-quality, fresh and frozen ready meals that customers can reheat at home but are not full of additives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The business was set up two years ago by couple Brec and Steve Whittemore when they converted the garage at their home in Fulletby into a spacious kitchen.

A full house at a previous pop-up curry club, run by Yellowbellykitchen at Just One More Bike in Horncastle.A full house at a previous pop-up curry club, run by Yellowbellykitchen at Just One More Bike in Horncastle.
A full house at a previous pop-up curry club, run by Yellowbellykitchen at Just One More Bike in Horncastle.

It has matured into a huge success, helped by the fact that it works alongside food producers across Lincolnshire.

Head chef Steve has travelled extensively across the world, perfecting his cooking style, ingredients, tastes and flavours, and specialises in Indian food. He offers more than 30 different curries, as well as traditional dishes.

Read More
Hundreds flock to the second revival of Horncastle's historic horse fair

The set menu at Just One More Bike will comprises a selection of authentic Indian curries, complete with salad, rice, naan bread, poppadoms and pickles, followed by a dessert.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Steve and Brec Whittemore, who run the award-winning ready-meals business, Yellowbellykitchen, based at Fulletby.Steve and Brec Whittemore, who run the award-winning ready-meals business, Yellowbellykitchen, based at Fulletby.
Steve and Brec Whittemore, who run the award-winning ready-meals business, Yellowbellykitchen, based at Fulletby.

Guests are asked to arrive by 6 pm for service at 7 pm. The price is £25 per person and bookings must be made in advance by calling Yellowbellykitchen on 07939 902162 or by emailing [email protected].

Payment must be made when booking, and please let Steve and Brec know of any special dietary requirements.