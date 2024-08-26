Pop-up curry club set to tickle the taste buds of Indian food lovers in Horncastle
Thursday, September 5 is the date to be ringed in the diary of all lovers of Indian food, with the club again meeting at the Just One More Bike bicycle shop and bistro at The Old Bank on High Street.
The curry feasts are the brainchild of the award-winning, family-run business, Yellowbellykitchen, which hand-prepares high-quality, fresh and frozen ready meals that customers can reheat at home but are not full of additives.
The business was set up two years ago by couple Brec and Steve Whittemore when they converted the garage at their home in Fulletby into a spacious kitchen.
It has matured into a huge success, helped by the fact that it works alongside food producers across Lincolnshire.
Head chef Steve has travelled extensively across the world, perfecting his cooking style, ingredients, tastes and flavours, and specialises in Indian food. He offers more than 30 different curries, as well as traditional dishes.
The set menu at Just One More Bike will comprises a selection of authentic Indian curries, complete with salad, rice, naan bread, poppadoms and pickles, followed by a dessert.
Guests are asked to arrive by 6 pm for service at 7 pm. The price is £25 per person and bookings must be made in advance by calling Yellowbellykitchen on 07939 902162 or by emailing [email protected].
Payment must be made when booking, and please let Steve and Brec know of any special dietary requirements.