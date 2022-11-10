Restaurant’s good food award

Casa 17 has won a coveted Good Food Award.

Casa 17, in Westgate, has just won the coveted Good Food Award, an independent web-based scheme which has been running for 20 years recognising annually those who strive for culinary excellence within their field and is based on hygiene ratings, reviews, comments and votes cast by readers, customers and food fans.

There have also been mystery diners visiting the restaurant which opened two years ago, run by chef Stuart Chandler with his wife Nicola, who does front of house and daughter Jessica Robertson, who has joined him as an up-and-coming sous chef.

A total of 140 awards were given out to restaurants across the UK. “We had a letter saying we had been shortlisted, but didn’t think it would lead anywhere,” said Stuart. “Customers were invited to give feedback and then we heard we had won an award. Last year no restaurants in Lincolnshire won one and this year only three.

“It puts Sleaford on the map and hopefully brings more people in.

“Coming out of lockdown, we went all out to get our business back on its feet. We work hard to keep our five star rating on Facebook,” Stuart said. “We can adapt to everybody’s needs, cooking from scratch, only using family-run local suppliers of the freshest ingredients. ”