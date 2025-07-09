Roast dinner summer sale at Lincoln restaurant
Available at the famed chef’s Brayford Wharf N restaurant until 31 August, anyone who fancies a meal that’s been devised by the renowned restaurateur, will be able to do so for just 50 per cent of the normal price*.
Already a popular venue for enjoying a Sunday roast, guests can choose either a roast loin of pork, roast chicken breast or roast sirloin of beef. Or if they can't choose just one, they will be able to enjoy Marco's Mixed Roast and savour all three meats.
Ayla Pogue, restaurant manager said: “As a specialist steakhouse it comes as little surprise that we’ve gained a reputation for serving one of the best Sunday roasts in Lincoln.
“Tucking into a Sunday lunch with family and friends is also a classic staple British tradition that simple cannot be ignored, especially with Marco’s passion for classic and fuss-free cuisine.
“Meanwhile, paying only half the price makes it even more appealing and we look forward to welcoming guests both old and new!”
For further information please visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/steakhouse-bar-and-grill/lincoln/restaurant-deals/sunday-roast
* The Sunday roast is available from 12pm until 5pm. The main à la carte menu is also available 5pm - 9pm. The 50% off is applicable to Sunday Roast main courses only. Valid until 31 August 2025. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer or discount. Subject to availability.