Roll up for great street food at three-day continental market in Mablethorpe

A three-day continental market is taking place in Mablethorpe this weekend. Photo was taken pre-pandemic.

Organisers Visit Lincs Coast BID, in association with RR Events, promise a long weekend of ‘delicious continental delicacies and delights’.

Mablethorpe Continental Street Market will take place from Friday, June 4 to Sunday, June 6 in Mablethorpe High Street (Waterloo Road to Victoria Road).

The event will take place between 10am and 6pm on the Friday and Saturday, and from 10am to 5pm on the Sunday.

The market will feature a range of traders of international origin with a healthy mix of food and craft options.

Expect to find tasty street food options, tempting sweet treats and a range of authentic craft offerings.

Visitors could also catch a glimpse of David Summers, the Mablethorpe Town Crier, who has offered to do a cry at the event.

June 20-25 sees the return of the Skegness Over 55s Bowls Tournament, also a BID Supported Event. The tournament takes place on the only remaining bowling green in Skegness on the foreshore.

That weekend we also see festival fever moving down the coast to Sutton-on-Sea.

Vintage-On-Sea will be hosted by Visit Lincs Coast on June 26 and 27.

Celebrating all things “Vintage” the weekend will bring a variety of music and entertainment for the whole

family to enjoy.

This wonderful event was cancelled last year, but was always going to make a come-back, Visit Lincs Coast

moved the event dates to coincide with the restrictions lifting so more visitors could come along and join

in the festivities.

Live Music & Dance, Re-Enactments, Classic Vehicles, Street Theatre, Children’s Entertainment,

Traditional Fairground Attractions and a Vintage Market, selling a wonderful selection of food, plants, and

homemade crafts, gins and jewelry.

Visit Lincs Coast will also be running a “Best Dressed Shop” competition and encourage everyone to wear

their fabulous vintage attire to help us all get into the spirit of the event!!

50’s & 60’s entertainment will continue late into the evening at the Bacchus Hotel with a fabulous line up

of live vintage tribute music.

Then in July it's Skegness' turn with the return of the Skegness Reggae Ska weekender. The event from July 9-11 will take place from outside Wellies bar to the Scarborough Avenue Car Park.

There will be a variety of different Ska and Reggae acts perform on a stage over the weekend.

Other dates on the diary are:

August 28-28– Chapel St Leonards Summer Family Festival (amount TBC) – BID

Supported Event

September 4-5 – Mablethorpe Tribute Festival – This will be on the High Street in

Mablethorpe between Waterloo Road and Wellington Road using the same area as the Mablethorpe

Weekly market. It will see a variety of tribute acts and artists perform on stage.

September 10-12 – Skegness Scooter Rally – Bid Supported Event

November 6-7 – Skegness AMCA Beach Race – Bid Supported Event