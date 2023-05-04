Rotary Club's Sleaford beer festival pulls in over £4,000 for charities

The club holds the event each year to raise funds for its charities and this time the festival was spread over three days from Thursday to Saturday, April 20-22.
There was live music on the Friday evening from vocalist Jay Harrison and then on the Saturday by Pat Campbell.
Tony Dixon from the club said: “We had a good time with Friday being particularly busy. Saturday was quiet with a clash with the football club's event but we still made around £4,000 thanks to very generous sponsors.
"The monies will go to mostly local charities with recent donations being made to Rainbow Stars and the purchase of a defibrillator for Station Road in Ruskington.”
