Rotary Club's Sleaford beer festival pulls in over £4,000 for charities

The Rotary Club of Sleaford raised around £4,000 at their annual St George’s Day beer festival at St Denys’ Church Rooms.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 4th May 2023, 17:39 BST
Kim Fryer helping behind the bar.
Kim Fryer helping behind the bar.

The club holds the event each year to raise funds for its charities and this time the festival was spread over three days from Thursday to Saturday, April 20-22.

There was live music on the Friday evening from vocalist Jay Harrison and then on the Saturday by Pat Campbell.

Tony Dixon from the club said: “We had a good time with Friday being particularly busy. Saturday was quiet with a clash with the football club's event but we still made around £4,000 thanks to very generous sponsors.

From left - Keith Hodges, Gary Headland, David Starbuck and Keith Horton.
From left - Keith Hodges, Gary Headland, David Starbuck and Keith Horton.

"The monies will go to mostly local charities with recent donations being made to Rainbow Stars and the purchase of a defibrillator for Station Road in Ruskington.”

Members of Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven, from left - Colin Fryer and John Dixon.
Members of Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven, from left - Colin Fryer and John Dixon.
From left - Jenny Richardson with 11-month-old Joshua Richardson, Wayne Richardson, Paul Sugden, Carol Little and Serina Hodder.
From left - Jenny Richardson with 11-month-old Joshua Richardson, Wayne Richardson, Paul Sugden, Carol Little and Serina Hodder.
From left - Corrine Morgan, Tanya Simeoli, Louis Simeoli.
From left - Corrine Morgan, Tanya Simeoli, Louis Simeoli.
