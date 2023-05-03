Register
Ruskington food factory to produce over 20 million cocktail sausages for King’s coronation weekend!

Snacks and buffets will reign supreme this weekend and a Ruskington food factory is set to produce over 20 million cocktail sausages for the King’s coronation weekend.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:42 BST
Ruskington snack food factory owners Pilgrim's UK are expecting a surge in sales of picnic snacks such as cocktail sausages and scotch eggs.Ruskington snack food factory owners Pilgrim's UK are expecting a surge in sales of picnic snacks such as cocktail sausages and scotch eggs.
Pilgrim’s UK, which owns the pork products processing factory in Ruskington, expects a surge in demand for its snacking products including scotch eggs and cocktail sausages in the run up to the coronation weekend.

Come rain or shine, Brits will be planning parties to celebrate the King’s Coronation.

Pilgrim’s UK and its specialist snacking site in Ruskington, which supplies major retailers and food service businesses, is producing and supplying around 2.5 million scotch eggs, over 20 million cocktail sausages and more than 21 million mini scotch egg bites - a 15 per cent increase on the site’s average weekly output volumes - to go onto supermarket shelves this week leading up to the King’s Coronation.

Pilgrim's UK factory in Ruskington will be churning out millions of scotch eggs and cocktail sausages for the coronation.Pilgrim's UK factory in Ruskington will be churning out millions of scotch eggs and cocktail sausages for the coronation.
The forecast comes after the company says sales of snacking products soared by 20 per cent during the Queen’s Jubilee last year, with scotch egg sales in particular up 20 per cent.

With the producer supplying a host of leading retailers, shoppers looking for snacking goods are spoilt for choice.

Kelly Eastwood, Insight Director at Pilgrim’s UK said: “We know how much people love to come together to celebrate special occasions and food is always at the heart of this. The King’s Coronation will be no exception and we’re increasing production to ensure our retail partners are well stocked to help people across the nation celebrate this momentous event.

“Our retail partners are stocking up their shelves with some of Britain’s classic food and drink as well as exciting new products in the run-up to the weekend – with demand for scotch eggs, cocktail sausages and sliced-cook meat products set to rocket, which our dedicated sites are working hard to meet.”

