Skegness Golf Centre: New management is putting the fun back into golf

Business manager for Coastfield Leisure David Honman looking forward to welcoming golfers to their new venture at Skegness Golf Centre.

For Coastfields Leisure, the purchase of Skegness Golf Centre was the perfect progression for a company which already boasts a nine-hole course at their Grange Leisure Park in Mablethorpe - and owners of a seasonal pass will be able to play at both.

Skegness Golf Centre remains "a perfect place to learn, play and practise your skills" - and there is no formal dress code. The course is suitable for golfers of all abilities, with a good mix of par 3, 4 and 5 holes.

Coastfields Leisure took over the former Addlethorpe Golf Course in December and groundsmen have been working tirelessly to prepare the greens in spite of an unseasonal dry spring and late frosts.

The nine-hole course at Skegness Golf Centre is reopening.

Rain and sunshine came just in time for the 100-acres of established greens to be ready for when the first golfers arrive on Friday, May 28 - and already bookings are looking promising..

Interest has come both from locals who have been watching the progression closely and customers at Coastfields seven leisure parks along the Lincolnshire coast.

As well as offering nine holes of golf, lessons are available and there is a 16-bay driving range and a pro shop. Both clubs and trolleys can also be hired.

Light bites are available in the clubhouse, which has stunning views over the putting green and course. Relax with a snack and drink and you could quite easily be enjoying the countryside along the wildlife, including deer, swans, ducks, hares and red kites.

"We wanted to widen our offer to our customers at Coastfield Leisure and Skegness Golf Centre is a great addition for us," said business manager David Honman.

"In these days when time is at a premium, our nine-hole course is perfect to fit a game in even after work or to hone your skills on the driving range”.

"We want local residents and holidaymakers as well as our customers to feel welcome here."

The course will be open daily and Golfers can book online using the BRS Golf Now app. Situated in Chapel Road, Addlethorpe, just a few minutes from the centre of Ingoldmells, there is free parking in front of the Golf Club. For more details visit Skegness Golf Centre at skegnessgolfcentre.co.uk.