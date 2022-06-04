Sleaford gran loses 52lb and climbs Sydney Harbour Bridge to celebrate!

I took early retirement in July 2020. My thought was, 'what now'? I had moved nearer my daughter so did not know anyone. we were also in lockdown.So I thought look after yourself now you have the time. I started walking round the estate as being at home all day with nothing to do was quite depressing. I wanted to be fitter for my grandchildren who I now lived near so saw them most days. My asthma was my excuse not to exercise. So once I started walking I then joined WW. It was online at first but I seemed to get my mind set sorted. I loved that nothing was off limits and I can use my own zero foods on the Personal Points plan. I have learnt so much about diet and exercise and how to make small swaps that make a bigger difference to how full I feel and how much energy I have.I still attend my local Sleaford workshop with Kate most weeks and Keep up my exercise regime. I bought an Apple Watch and that keeps me on track filling in my exercise rings daily and I also like earning activity points when I track them on the app. The workshops allow me to speak with like minded people and we support each other.