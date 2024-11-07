Sleaford pub allegedly linked to violence and underage drinking risks losing licence

A large crowd outside The Grapes pub, Southgate, Sleaford. From Lincolnshire Police's submission to North Kesteven District Council, asking for the pub's licence to be reviewed. (Approved for use by all partners)

Police say they have no confidence in the management of a Sleaford pub where drunken fights with “a serious level of violence” regularly breakout.

The Grapes on Southgate often has large groups of customers spilling out into the road, with underage drinking going unchallenged, according to a report the force has submitted.

The pub’s licence will be reviewed at a meeting next week due to concerns about crime and public safety.

The Grapes managers say that they haven’t breached any rules and have addressed all areas the police have raised.

However, the force claims the establishment makes no effort to control its customers.

It has submitted a long list of incidents which it says demonstrates the level of violence and disorder connected to the pub, urging North Kesteven District Council to review its licence.

During the summer’s European Championships, around 200 people reportedly descended on the pub, which has an indoor limit of 60.

Rowdy crowds spread across the street, with one witness fearing someone would get run over.

Police claim the gathering attracted people linked to organised crime and anti-social behaviour and was a “large drain on police resources”.

In a separate incident on August 10, a drunken man punched five customers in the face outside the pub, and the manager of the pub across the road was forced to intervene.

Police were called as several fights broke out outside the venue on August 31, with one man wielding a metal fence belonging to the pub as a weapon.

A large group of sixth formers effectively blocked the road on their leaving day in May, making it difficult for police to respond to 999 calls.

A woman was spat on and racially abused outside in another incident earlier this year, while a man was left bleeding heavily from his head after being “glassed”.

The report also says the pub is a “massive attraction” for under-age people as it alleges staff don’t challenge them drinking outside.

Reports about fights and disorder go back to 2019, however the police say that managers have now stopped engaging with them or providing CCTV footage.

The nearby Bull & Dog pub says they have to close early to avoid trouble from The Grapes’ customers.

Lucy Darmon has been the designated premises supervisor since 2018, with EDS Sleaford, run by Emma and George Drury, as the premises licence holder.

Lucy Darmon said in a statement with Paul Dickinson: “Whilst we are disappointed at the decision to review our licence, we are always open to improvements, and we are confident that the concerns raised by Lincolnshire Police have been fully addressed. We do not believe any licence conditions have been breached and have submitted a strong case demonstrating our areas of strength.

“The Grapes is an integral part of Sleaford’s nightlife and range of hospitality venues, and without this variety, people will likely travel to busier places such as Lincoln. This industry has taken a battering over the last few years and we, along with other local bar and restaurant owners, work really hard to encourage people to stay local so that the venues, and town as a whole can thrive.”

North Kesteven’s licensing committee will meet on Tuesday, November 12 to determine whether to keep, modify or revoke the licence.