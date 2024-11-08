The Grapes, Southgate, Sleaford. Credit: LDRS

The Sleaford pub which police claim is a hotspot for fights and disorder has turned around recently, local residents say.

The Grapes on Southgate is facing a licence hearing after the force said “a serious level of violence” regularly broke out among customers.

Officers say they’ve witnessed rowdy crowds spilling out across the street and underage drinking.

However the pub’s managers say that it hasn’t breached any rules, and residents in the town seems to agree.

Mandy Fox, who works at the nearby Ivy pub, said: “When we saw the news story, we thought it must have been about a different pub.

“We haven’t had any problems with the Grapes – there are others that are much worse and there is regular trouble with.”

Denise Richards, the manager of the Sense charity shop next door, said: “The new owner has done it up really nicely and seems to be making a big effort with it.

“He’s been friendly and come around to apologise for any noise caused by the drilling.

“We don’t notice any trouble from that pub. The outdoor drinking area has been removed so customers have got no reason to be outside.

“Some customers who’d left another pub smashed our window not long ago, which cost £2,500 to fix.”

A customer at the charity shop said: “I remember when it was known for causing loads of problems a few years ago – that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

“As a shopper, it’s other pubs in town where you always see young ones drinking outside and being a nuisance.

“They are so noisy you can hear them across the road.”

Another shopper said: “Previously, it was just open Friday and Saturday – it’s opening more days now which is nice to see.”

Lincolnshire Police have submitted a long list of complaints and incidents, which it says are connected to the pub.

This includes a crowd of 200 people reportedly descending on the pub during the European Championships, despite having an indoor limit of 60.

Other occasions include a man left bleeding heavily from his head after being “glassed” and a woman being spat on and racially abused.

Police say there are often no door staff and not enough employees to manage the amount of customers.

North Kesteven’s licensing committee will meet on Tuesday, November 12, to determine whether to keep, modify or revoke the licence.

Lucy Darmon has been the designated premises supervisor since 2018, with EDS Sleaford, run by Emma and George Drury, as the premises licence holder.

Lucy said in a statement: “Whilst we are disappointed at the decision to review our licence, we are always open to improvements, and we are confident that the concerns raised by Lincolnshire Police have been fully addressed.

“We do not believe any licence conditions have been breached and have submitted a strong case demonstrating our areas of strength.

“The Grapes is an integral part of Sleaford’s nightlife and range of hospitality venues, and without this variety people will likely travel to busier places such as Lincoln.

“This industry has taken a battering over the last few years and we, along with other local bar and restaurant owners, work really hard to encourage people to stay local so that the venues, and town as a whole, can thrive.”