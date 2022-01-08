Sleaford restaurant restores four star food hygiene rating

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker.EMN-211230-125202001

Gurkha 19, an Indian and Nepalese restaurant in Market Place, Sleaford was given the one star after assessment on November 17 by North Kesteven District Council environmental services officers, leading to it being displayed on the Food Standards Agency website.

A spokesman for the restaurant explained: “We received the rating due to us not having the gas safe certificate up to date. Of course when a health inspector comes they see other things as well. They asked us to fix a couple of things at the store which has now been fixed and reviewed and we have been given a four star rating again.

“We only had to close due to the gas safe certificate, everything else was advisory but we have fixed everything and have a gas safe certificate in place as well.”

The follow up inspection took place on December 15 in which the officers issued a rating of four out of five, which will be published on the Food Standards Agency’s website within 21 days.

Of North Kesteven’s 111 restaurants, cafes and canteens, 99 (89 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.