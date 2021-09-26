Sleaford Round Table Oktoberfest gives townspeople plenty of oompah!

Sleaford Round Tablers serving up at the Oktoberfest on Saturday.

As well as 40 beers and ales, 18 ciders and a dedicated gin and schnapps bar, there was a host of entertainment, including funfair and food, fantastic displays by Go Dance and Sleaford Gymnastics Club on Saturday afternoon and a packed live music line both evenings.

This included Kellar Kapelle oompah band to get people in the German spirit, great vocals from Take Note Choir and acts such as Nightfuel, The 1855, Suburban Toys and STARK.

The Round Table team thank the volunteers that helped as well as all that enabled more funds to go directly to the causes and they hope to have at least equalled the 2019 total of nearly £11,500.

Family crafts fun at Sleaford Oktoberfest.

This time it will support Sleaford Community Minibus and the SHOCK Sleaford defibrillator campaign.

Enjoying the funfair at Sleaford Oktoberfest family day.

The Sleaford Round Table team pulling pints at the beer festival.

Enjoying Sleaford Oktoberfest.

Sleaford Gymnastics Club wowing the family fun day at the Oktoberfest.

Crowds at Sleaford Oktoberfest enjoying the September sunshine.