Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
1 hour ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
2 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
2 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
3 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
4 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care

Spring gin festival sees townspeople help Rotary Club causes

Visitors to the Rotary Club of Sleaford’s Spring Gin Festival could get in high spirits and help good causes at the same time.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 6th Apr 2023, 17:25 BST
Sleaford Rotary Spring Gin Festival goers sampling the flavours. Photo: John AronSleaford Rotary Spring Gin Festival goers sampling the flavours. Photo: John Aron
Sleaford Rotary Spring Gin Festival goers sampling the flavours. Photo: John Aron

The event was staged at its usual venue of Sleaford Cricket Club pavilion bar on Saturday afternoon and evening and there was a ‘lovely selection’ of 25 different varieties of gins, plus mixers and snacks to sample.The now annual event was led by Rotary Club president Ann Waldeck with fellow Rotarians pitching in to serve the doubles and singles, with accompanying fruit, as well as rustling up hot dogs, tea and coffee.

Entry was free and organisers say proceeds from sales, plus a raffle, will go towards Rotary club funds to help good causes. This was boosted by a number of local businesses sponsoring the event.

The first gin festival was held by the club in 2018, followed up in 2019 but there has been a gap enforced by the pandemic.

Most Popular
There were 25 varieties of gin to try at the cricket club in Sleaford. Photo: John AronThere were 25 varieties of gin to try at the cricket club in Sleaford. Photo: John Aron
There were 25 varieties of gin to try at the cricket club in Sleaford. Photo: John Aron
Sleaford Rotarians running the raffle at the gin festival. Photo: John AronSleaford Rotarians running the raffle at the gin festival. Photo: John Aron
Sleaford Rotarians running the raffle at the gin festival. Photo: John Aron
Rotary Club of Sleaford volunteers at the gin bar led by club president Ann Waldeck. Photo: John AronRotary Club of Sleaford volunteers at the gin bar led by club president Ann Waldeck. Photo: John Aron
Rotary Club of Sleaford volunteers at the gin bar led by club president Ann Waldeck. Photo: John Aron
Glyn and Adele Thorpe sampling the gins.Glyn and Adele Thorpe sampling the gins.
Glyn and Adele Thorpe sampling the gins.
Rotary ClubSleaford