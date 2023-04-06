Spring gin festival sees townspeople help Rotary Club causes

Visitors to the Rotary Club of Sleaford’s Spring Gin Festival could get in high spirits and help good causes at the same time.

Sleaford Rotary Spring Gin Festival goers sampling the flavours. Photo: John Aron

The event was staged at its usual venue of Sleaford Cricket Club pavilion bar on Saturday afternoon and evening and there was a ‘lovely selection’ of 25 different varieties of gins, plus mixers and snacks to sample.The now annual event was led by Rotary Club president Ann Waldeck with fellow Rotarians pitching in to serve the doubles and singles, with accompanying fruit, as well as rustling up hot dogs, tea and coffee.

Entry was free and organisers say proceeds from sales, plus a raffle, will go towards Rotary club funds to help good causes. This was boosted by a number of local businesses sponsoring the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first gin festival was held by the club in 2018, followed up in 2019 but there has been a gap enforced by the pandemic.

There were 25 varieties of gin to try at the cricket club in Sleaford. Photo: John Aron

Sleaford Rotarians running the raffle at the gin festival. Photo: John Aron

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rotary Club of Sleaford volunteers at the gin bar led by club president Ann Waldeck. Photo: John Aron