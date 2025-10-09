Sunshine and rain on food and drink festival

Organisers to the event at the end of September thanked everyone for going along, commenting: “Even with a little bit of rain trying to dampen our spirits, you stayed, you shopped, you ate and you made the atmosphere absolutely fantastic!”

They added: “A huge thank you to all of the incredible traders who joined us and helped make the festival so special. From delicious street food to sweet treats, artisan products and more, you truly brought the town to life and we couldn't have done it without you!”

The event in Louth town centre was in the middle of British Food Fortnight - a national celebration of the very best local produce and makers.

It featured over 50 stalls with artisan food, street food, and local produce, along with live entertainment such as street performers, a dinosaur appearance, and live music. The festival was a free, family-friendly event designed to showcase local talent, community spirit, and the town's food scene.

Entertainers included the Bicycle Bistro, a mobile café experience featuring vaudeville-style circus performances, and Sushi Stakeout, a theatrical piece exploring seagull turf wars with humour and heart.

Visitors could also enjoy Never a Gull Moment, a street theatre performance blending fishy antics with feathered mischief.

Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy, said: ""The festival not only encourages footfall into the town centre but also strengthens community connections and showcases the contribution of independent traders to the local economy. I'm pleased we are able to continue delivering events like this, which celebrates everything that makes our town special."

Shops throughout Louth were also open as usual, adding to the community retail offering.

1 . louth food festival 557341055_17910417981227739_8689292990104574302_n.jpg Entertainment carried on despite the rain in Louth. Photo: ELDC Photo: ELDC

2 . louth food festival 554831189_17910417963227739_6763156342840386623_n.jpg There was a dinosaur experience too. Photo: ELDC Photo: ELDC

3 . louth food festival 556447147_17910417954227739_406253506995462785_n.jpg The Bicycle Bistro. Photo: ELDC Photo: ELDC

4 . louth food festival 555520461_1111052751172940_2885742235423105901_n.jpg Rain did not deter Louth's hardy food shoppers. Photo: ELDC Photo: ELDC