1. Britannia At The Beach
Britannia At The Beach is located in Knightsbridge, Devon. The Good Food Guide says: “There are few better places to enjoy fresh fish in the South Hams than at this blue beach hut on the shingle seafront at Beesands. The Hutchings family have been running their fishing enterprise here for more than 40 years, and are now in the business of serving up their catch to customers.” | The Good Food Guide
2. Café Fish
Café Fish is located in Isle of Mull, Strathclyde. The Good Food Guide says: “There are superb views out to sea but, first, check out the compendious blackboard menu of 'fantastically fresh' seafood. Joint owners (and cousins) Jane Gill and chef Liz McGougan have their own boat (The Highlander) but also procure the pick of the catch from the local crews.” | The Good Food Guide
3. Café Ode
Café Ode is located in Shaldon, Devon. The Good Food Guide says: “Tim Bouget continues to expand the definition of what a modern-day eatery might be at his eco-friendly venue at Ness Cove, overlooking Lyme Bay near Teignmouth. If it takes some finding, persistence is rewarded by a menu of all-day contemporary café food, with electronic pre-ordering a neat way of ensuring a smooth passage through – whether you're at a table or sitting in a waiting car. In the summer months, the outdoor pizza oven is wood-fired up for terrace feasting.” | The Good Food Guide
4. Crab House Café
Crab House Café is located in Wyke Regis, Dorset. The Good Food Guide says: “Oysters from the owners’ beds across the water are always in demand, although Portland brown crabs are the undoubted stars of the show – a hammer and dissecting tools are provided for those who fancy getting messy. The menu is an ever-changing roster of piscine freshness, although dishes depend on the day's haul from the local boats.” | The Good Food Guide
