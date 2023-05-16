Register
The Bustard Inn awarded by the AA

Lesley Lonsdale (pictured), owner of The Bustard Inn at South Rauceby, is celebrating after being awarded a second rosette by the AA after an unannounced inspection.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 16th May 2023, 17:31 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 17:38 BST
Owner of The Bustard Inn, South Rauceby, Lesley Lonsdale, has been awarded two rosettes by the AA.

She said she has had one rosette since taking over the inn just over five years ago and has been in the AA guide, but has always strived to raise the bar with standards.

AA dining inspectors can award up to four of the sought-after rosettes.

From left - Ludo Fournier - sous chef, Phil Lowe - head chef, Sarah Briggs - front of house manager, Lesley Lonsdale - owner of The Bustard Inn, South Rauceby.