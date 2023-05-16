The Bustard Inn awarded by the AA

She said she has had one rosette since taking over the inn just over five years ago and has been in the AA guide, but has always strived to raise the bar with standards.
AA dining inspectors can award up to four of the sought-after rosettes.
Lesley Lonsdale (pictured), owner of The Bustard Inn at South Rauceby, is celebrating after being awarded a second rosette by the AA after an unannounced inspection.
She said she has had one rosette since taking over the inn just over five years ago and has been in the AA guide, but has always strived to raise the bar with standards.
