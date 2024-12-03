The Horseshoes, Silk Willoughby featured in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2025

The Horseshoes, Silk Willoughby has been featured in the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide 2025. This is the second time the pub has been included in the Guide, having been featured for the first time in the 2024 guide.

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide – the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide – is celebrating its 52nd edition with not one but two editions featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals: Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, and Emmerdale’s Woolpack. The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs and is now on sale.

The Good Beer Guide is an essential resource for ensuring the future of pubs across the UK, and a tool to show off the incredible culture of pubs and clubs that is at risk. Through dedication and staunch work from licensees and pub lovers in the face of a difficult economic year, the Guide boasts over 900 pubs that are new to this edition. This information is collated by thousands of CAMRA volunteers who give up their time every year to promote the best of the best across the UK.

