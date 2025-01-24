“The Lincolnshire Pie”: Call for regional pie recipes to help complete the UK ‘pie map’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With British Pie Week (3 - 9 March) fast approaching, a kitchenware brand is embarking on an ambitious mission to create a comprehensive 'pie map' of Britain.

The initiative, which looks to honour Britain’s culinary heritage by celebrating the nation’s love of pies, is seeking to ensure every region has a signature pie that truly reflects its local heritage and flavours

As part of this endeavour, it’s calling on people in Lincolnshire to put forward their ingredient suggestions to help create a pie that suitably symbolises the county – or to flag if there’s already a famous pie in the region they’d like to champion and add to the map.

This unique initiative, which is hosted by Zyliss, the innovative Swiss kitchenware brand, aims to discover and celebrate both established regional pie recipes and create new classics for areas yet to stake their claim in Britain's rich pie-making tradition. From Melton Mowbray Pork Pies and Cornish Pasties, to Forfar Bridies and Bedfordshire Clangers, many regions already boast iconic pie recipes – but what about those areas still waiting to make their mark on Britain's pie landscape?

The hunt is on for regional pies to complete the UK pie map

Heidi Thomas, Head of Marketing at DK Household Brands, including Zyliss, commented saying: "Every corner of Britain has its own culinary identity, shaped by local ingredients, traditions and community tastes. We're inviting communities across the nation to share their local specialties and favourite flavour combinations that could inspire the next great British pie."

The campaign encourages residents to consider their region's historically significant ingredients, locally sourced produce and traditional dish combinations that could be reimagined as pies, as well as cultural and industrial heritage that might influence flavour choices.

People can submit their ideas online, with the most promising combinations being developed into full recipes by Jules Kane, who is head of the prestigious Divertimenti Cookery School in London, and who is a regular judge of the British Pie Week awards. The campaign will culminate with Zyliss unveiling the Top 5 regional pies at an exclusive live baking event at Divertimenti Cookery School, where those in attendance will get a taste of Britain’s best regional pies, brought to life with Zyliss’s latest kitchen tools and cookware.

"This isn't just about creating new recipes," Heidi continued. "It's about celebrating local identity through food and ensuring every region of Britain can proudly point to a pie that tells their story. Whether it's a pie inspired by the fishing heritage of coastal communities or one that reflects the agricultural bounty of rural regions, we want to help create authentic local classics."

She added: “Zyliss is a brand rooted in Swiss heritage, and we’re in awe of British pie tradition – something that’s known around the world. This initiative is aimed at amplifying that understanding and appreciation of what is viewed as a cornerstone of British cuisine, as we complete the map of the UK’s famous pie offering.”

Zyliss welcomes submissions from anyone, but especially those with a knowledge of local dishes such as food producers and farmers, community groups and historical societies, home bakers and food enthusiasts, and indeed, anyone passionate about their local culinary heritage.

To submit pie ingredient suggestions, please visit www.zylisscompetitions.com/ukpiemap For more information about Zyliss, please visit www.zyliss.co.uk