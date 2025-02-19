Traditional Lincolnshire sweet shop to be opened by Lord Lieutenant

A sweet idea. L-R Tracy Walters and Sharron Tonge.

A traditional sweet shop is to have a grand opening by the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire in Woodhall Spa in a new venture by two local women.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sweet Emporium is a new venture by Sharron Tonge and Tracy Walters, set to open at 16 Station Road, Woodhall Spa on Saturday.

Sharron said: “It’s our new venture - a traditional sweet shop and ice cream parlour, with lots of treats for everyone including bubble waffles (named after the locally-based Battle of Britain Memorial Flight aircraft – the Hurricane, the Spitfire, The Dakota, The Lancaster and The Dambuster) and sweets for the younger sweetie fans.”

You will be able to eat and drink in or takeaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sweet Emporium opens its doors on Station Road, Woodhall Spa on Saturday.

The logo features the fleur de lis – a symbol used in the Lincolnshire flag showing their love of the area and pride being within Bomber County.

The pair plan to be open 8am to 5pm seven days a week.

Toby Dennis, Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire’s Royal representative, will visiting at 12noon to officially open the shop, and at 12.30pm they have Just Magic, also known as Brian Hellyer to keep the children enthralled with his magic and balloon modelling.

There will be guess the sweeties in the jar, complimentary sweets for all to try and a little something for the 50th customer.