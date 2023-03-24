The mixers are ready for the Rotary Club of Sleaford’s upcoming gin festival.

The now annual event is being led by Rotary Club president Ann Waldeck and fellow Rotarians and will be staged at its usual venue of Sleaford Cricket Club on Saturday, April 1.

The first gin festival was held by the club in 2018, followed up in 2019 but there has been a gap enforced by the pandemic.

Entry is free and organisers say there will be a ‘lovely’ selection of gins and snacks available to try as well as hot dogs and a raffle.

