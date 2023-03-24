Register
Upcoming Rotary Club gin festival is just the tonic

The mixers are ready for the Rotary Club of Sleaford’s upcoming gin festival.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:48 GMT

The now annual event is being led by Rotary Club president Ann Waldeck and fellow Rotarians and will be staged at its usual venue of Sleaford Cricket Club on Saturday, April 1.

The first gin festival was held by the club in 2018, followed up in 2019 but there has been a gap enforced by the pandemic.

Entry is free and organisers say there will be a ‘lovely’ selection of gins and snacks available to try as well as hot dogs and a raffle.

The Rotary Spring Gin Fest is taking place on April 1.
Doors open for the Spring Gin Fest at 12noon, closing at 11pm.

