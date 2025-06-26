When food waste collections will begin in each part of Lincolnshire

Food waste containers which will be given to every home in Lincolnshire. Credit: Lincolnshire County Council

Lincolnshire residents will be able to have food waste collected for the first time next year.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government-mandated change is likely to be rolled out across the county in stages – although there won’t be “bin police” to enforce it.

Each home will get two new caddies – a five litre container to be stored indoors and a larger 23 litre one outside, which will be picked up once per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s likely that collections in Lincoln, West Lindsey, North Kesteven and South Kesteven will start in March and April 2026.

Collections in East Lindsey, Boston and South Holland are expected to follow in the autumn once their vehicles and containers are delivered.

Rather than being burned for energy, the waste collected will be used to produce clean biogas at anaerobic digester at Hemswell, and then spread as fertiliser on land by farmers.

Although councils are required to offer the service, it will be optional for residents, meaning there won’t be any penalties for continuing to put food waste in another bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lincolnshire Waste Partnership meeting on Tuesday (June 24) heard there were plenty of misconceptions about the scheme.

Councillor Rhys Baker (Ind) said: “The biggest feedback I’ve been getting from Facebook is people worried about ‘the return of the bin police’ and getting tagged if they do it wrong.

“I know from painful personal experience we don’t want to do that.”

Chris Yorston, head of waste at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We have to provide the service but there will be no punitive measures if people don’t use it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We obviously would like residents to – we’re hoping to collect 30,000 tonnes [in the first year].”

Councillor Stephen Bunney (Lib Dem) said when people saw the containers at the Lincolnshire Show “they were surprised it’s not another bin – it’s just a caddy.”

Councillor Mark Smith (Con) added: “I’ve been asked several times how much it costs. People don’t realise it’s free.”

Properties which have communal rubbish bins will receive a 140 litre wheelie bin instead, and homes with more than six occupants can apply for extra bins.