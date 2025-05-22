Witness appeal to beer garden fight in Sleaford

Police appeal.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fight that is reported to have broken out late at night in the beer garden of a Sleaford pub.

Sleaford police state that the incident occurred in the beer garden area of the Barge and Bottle, on Carre Street, Sleaford

Officers have asked via social media whether you remember being there at approximately 11.30pm when the fight is said to have occurred.

If you were there, saw anything suspicious, or captured footage (CCTV, mobile, or dashcam) that could help with enquiries, they want to hear from you. The pub has already submitted its CCTV footage.

Contact PC Adam Gilbert directly at: [email protected] or contact 101 or Crimestoppers

“All information will be treated with sensitivity. Your help could be vital,” say police.