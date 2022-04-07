No Caption ABCDE EMN-220330-152434001

But Burlesque Chair Dance is no ordinary fitness class, as not only are you encouraged to have fun, but also to be cheeky and embrace your inner sex goddess.

I went along to the newest class at Sleaford Rugby Club to find out exactly what is involved.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business was established by Donna Haughan and now boasts classes all across the country.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-220330-152535001

Here in Lincolnshire, you can find classes in Louth, Lincoln, Saxilby and Spalding - and now Sleaford, which is run by our instructor for the night, Alisha Leggott, who goes by the burlesque alter-ego D’Lish.

Anyone of all ages, shapes and sizes are invited to give the classes a try, and there were more than 30 of us ladies in the function room at Sleaford Rugby Club, plus one brave gentleman.

Alisha has been a fitness fanatic since she was a child, trying weights and Les Mills’s fitness classes before discovering burlesque when she was 16 when she met Donna:

She taught me everything I know,” Alisha said, “I started running classes but then lockdown happened, I tried to keep classes going online but it’s so hard to do a class like this online. You’ve got to be there to engage ”

No Caption ABCDE EMN-220330-152404001

Then when she moved to Lincolnshire, she realised an opportunity to launch a class where she was living in Sleaford.

“I love burlesque but when I moved away from Doncaster, I couldn’t find anywhere around here so I thought I’d start doing classes myself.

“I thought, I’m always a sweaty mess anyway, so why not be a sexy sweaty mess?!”

And so we gathered at the rugby club, more than 30 of us from all walks of life and of all ages, shapes and sizes, for Alisha to put us through our paces.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-220330-152445001

After a warm-up with plenty of stretches, we started to learn a sexy burlesque routine to Lady Marmalade by Christina Aguilera, Mya, Pink and Lil Kim. Alisha is nothing short of brilliant, and instantly put us all at ease with her down to earth demeanour and amusing instructions.

The routine was both simple yet required some training on certain techniques, ranging from sexy bum-wiggles to draping ourselves across the chair with a leg flick and more, which definitely help to increase flexibility and, more importantly, boost our body confidence.

Alisha said she loved seeing the women’s confidence soar as they embrace their inner goddess during the routines:

“I see them come in looking nervous, then strut out afterwards and it’s brilliant,” she said.

“Our philosophy is lose weight, get fit, build confidence and have fun.”

One of the participants is 60-year-old Annie Harrison, who was advised to start exercising by her diabetes nurse, and as she is not a fan of the gym or aerobics, decided to give burlesque a try.

She said: “I was a bit worried I’m a bit old to be prancing around a chair, but burlesque is for everyone regardless of their size. Alisha is fabulous at making us feel comfortable and body confident and if someone is struggling with their confidence, this is a great place to come because we’re all in this together, we’re a team.”

Jemma Weston also joined the class hoping to rediscover her love of dance and rebuild her confidence:

“I’ve done burlesque before and always loved dance, so when I saw this I knew it was a go.”

The Sleaford classes now run on a Tuesday evening at the rugby club from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, with Alisha now quitting her job as a trainee mechanic to be a full-time burlesque instructor - and she certainly won’t regret her decision as she seems to be born to it.

For those looking to step away from the tedium of the gym, Burlesque Chair Dance is a breath of fresh air with lively, confident and above all, down to earth instructors and a brilliantly fun way to get fit.

I definitely felt empowered after the class, and Alisha does a great job of bringing us all together and showing us a good time, while working us hard to get more flexible and fitter as well.

Classes in Louth are held on Tuesdays from 6.30pm at the Priory Hotel on Eastgate.