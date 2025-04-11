110 homes planned for site at Sleaford area village intended for 78
The land north of Moor Lane in Leasingham was previously earmarked as a housing site in the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan.
The Warrendale Group Limited says its proposal is a more efficient use of the land which will deliver more affordable homes and a greater range of properties.
The new estate would be on the eastern edge of Leasingham, around a mile from Sleaford.
It will include a mixture of bungalows, two-storey detached, semi-detached, and terraced housing, likely with two to five bedrooms.
The Central Lincolnshire Local Plan is a document created by the councils for North Kesteven, Lincoln and West Lindsey to guide development across the region.
Its recommendations for how many homes should be on each site are not binding, although it may lead councillors to raise questions about overcrowding.
The Leasingham application is currently speculative, with a number of developers reportedly interested in it if planning permission is granted.
The exact layout and size of the properties would need approval from a future application.
Planning documents say: “It is asserted that the proposal submitted is more efficient use of land than had been proposed during allocation.
“The allocation would have led to larger properties and gardens and not a mix of housing types and sizes more appropriate to the location.
“In addition the proposed scheme would now deliver 22 affordable houses as opposed to 15 affordable dwellings as allocated.”
It adds: “Such house types provide housing for single occupiers, first-time buyers, people looking to down-size and larger family properties as well as opportunities for easy access provision.
“This mixture of such house types across the site will allow social cohesion and integration of communities.”
The application is currently available for comment on North Kesteven District Council’s website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.