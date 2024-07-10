70 per cent of homes sold at popular Lincolnshire development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is encouraging local property seekers to enquire after the remaining homes at its popular The Orchards development in Corby Glen, where 70 per cent of the homes have now sold.

The Orchards is a picturesque development comprised of 66 two, three and four bedroom homes in the attractive village of Corby Glen and is surrounded by open countryside.

Since its launch, a number of property seekers have found their perfect home on the development and currently a selection of three and four bedroom homes are still available to purchase.

One of the homes still available to property seekers is Home 9, The Fern, a three bedroom semi detached home, priced from £270,000, which combines the charm of cottage living with contemporary style. The home features a canopied porch and opens into a hallway, to one side of which is the spacious living room. At the rear of the home is the combined kitchen and dining area with French doors leading to the rear garden to create the perfect space for entertaining.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite and fitted wardrobe, a single bedroom that can be converted into a home office or study as needed and a modern family bathroom.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are very excited that 70 per cent of the homes have now sold at The Orchards. There is still an excellent selection of three and four bedroom homes to choose from, so I would encourage anyone who is interested in a home in the area to get in touch as soon as possible to avoid missing out on a great home.”

Corby Glen is an excellent location to settle down in. It is surrounded by the stunning Lincolnshire countryside, as well as a host of amenities such as village pubs and shops, a library and an art gallery. The area is well served by schools with Corby Glen Primary School, which is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted, just minutes away from the development. It is also within easy reach of both Stamford and Bourne which have plenty of amenities and attractions for visitors to enjoy.