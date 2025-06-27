Affordable homes completed near Lincoln

Dozens of affordable new homes have been completed in a village near Lincoln.

The Oaks in Nettleham has seen 38 new homes built off Deepdale Lane in the village.

The development has been delivered by leading housing provider Amplius, in partnership with Allison Homes.

The final properties were completed earlier this week and handed over to Amplius ready for people to move in.

Representatives from Amplius and Allison Homes attend the handover of the final properties at The Oaks in Nettleham.

Marcus Keys, Chief Development and Commercial Officer at Amplius, said: “There’s a clear need for more affordable housing in this part of Lincolnshire and these homes are helping to address that.

“There’s also a housing crisis nationally, which we’re playing our part to help tackle.

“The Oaks is a smart and welcoming development and we’ve already welcomed some customers into their new homes.

“We’re now looking forward to the final residents moving in.”

Some of the new affordable homes at The Oaks in Nettleham.

The homes at The Oaks are a combination of one, two, three and four bedrooms and have been made available for Shared Ownership and affordable rent.

It’s the latest joint scheme between Amplius and Allison Homes, with the pair having recently completed Mays Place in Bourne.

Andy Richards, Regional Production Director of Allison Homes, East, said: “We’ve worked closely with Amplius to ensure these homes meet the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

“I’m delighted to watch The Oaks evolve to become a community where residents thrive and I’m incredibly proud of our partnership with Amplius.

“The passion and commitment of our respective teams are what’s driven the timely delivery of this important and inspiring project.”