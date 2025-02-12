Affordable housing development in Bourne completed

More than 120 new affordable homes have been built in Bourne.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homes make up a development called Mays Place on Manning Road in the town and are a combination of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties.

They’ve been delivered by leading housing provider Amplius, in partnership with Allison Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work started on the site in 2023 and the final four homes have now been handed over to Amplius.

The final four homes have been handed over to Amplius by Allison Homes.

The 121 homes have been made available on various tenures including Shared Ownership, Rent to Buy and Affordable Rent.

Marcus Keys, Chief Development and Commercial Officer at Amplius, said: “Mays Place is a development which goes a long way to helping to address the need for affordable housing in this part of Lincolnshire.

“The whole country is facing a housing crisis and we’re committed to playing our part in helping to tackle it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By partnering with Allison Homes, we’ve been able to enhance our portfolio in the county and provide opportunities for local families to take their first step onto the property ladder.

Jon Cook, Group Managing Director of Allison Homes and Christine Steele, Head of Development at Amplius, inspect Mays Place.

“Mays Place is a very important development for us as an organisation. It’s one of our largest developments and the first one we’ve completed since becoming Amplius.

“I’m pleased customers are benefiting from our delivery of these new homes and I’d like to thank my colleagues at Amplius and Allison Homes for all their hard work in bringing Mays Place to fruition.”

Mays Place is just one of several partnership projects between Allison Homes and Amplius and is a flagship project for Allison Partnerships, a dedicated division of Allison Homes which is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable homes where they’re needed most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Cook, Group Managing Director of Allison Homes, added: "The Mays Place development in Bourne is a fantastic example of our strong partnership with Amplius, where we've come together to deliver affordable homes that give local families genuine opportunities they might not otherwise have.

“We’re incredibly proud of this development.”