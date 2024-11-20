Affordable housing development in Bourne reaches landmark stage
Mays Place on Manning Road is a 121-home development being delivered in partnership between Longhurst Group and Allison Homes.
Work started on the site last year and now, three-quarters of the homes have been completed and residents have started to move in.
The development is made up of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes across a variety of tenures, including Shared Ownership, Rent to Buy and Affordable Rent.
Marcus Keys, Executive Director of Growth, Development and Sales at Longhurst Group, is delighted with the progress being made at this flagship site.
He said: “Mays Place is a very important development for us as a Group, as it’s one of the largest in terms of the number of homes that we’ve delivered.
“It’s a great example of how our partnership with Allison Homes is helping to address the need for affordable housing in this part of Lincolnshire and I’m very pleased with the progress that is being made.
“Affordable developments such as Mays Place will enable lots of local families to take their first step onto the property ladder and this aligns perfectly with our Improving Lives vision of providing the homes people want, where they’re needed most.
“We’re pleased that customers are now benefiting from our delivery of these new homes and I hope those who are still to move in are looking forward to the day they get the keys.
“By delivering 121 homes at Mays Place, we’re also strengthening our property portfolio in Lincolnshire and demonstrating our commitment to playing our part in addressing the housing crisis we face as a country.
“I’d like to thank my colleagues at Longhurst Group and Allison Homes for all their hard work on the development so far and I’m excited to see the construction of the remaining homes completed soon.”
Michael Ramsay is the Allison Homes Site Manager at Mays Place.
He said: “We're really pleased with how things are progressing at Mays Place, with 75 percent of the homes now completed.
“It’s been rewarding to oversee the day-to-day operations, ensuring everything runs smoothly and safely on site.
“Our partnership with Longhurst Group has been fantastic and we’re very proud to see this vibrant community starting to take shape."
To find out more about Mays Place, visit https://www.longhurst-group.org.uk/new-developments/mays-place-bourne/