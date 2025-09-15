Allison Homes East cuts ribbon to brand-new show home in Market Deeping

Allison Homes East’s Managing Director, Adam Knight, cutting the ribbon

Five-star housebuilder Allison Homes East has officially cut the ribbon to its new show home at the highly anticipated Beaufort Gardens development in Market Deeping.

Beaufort Gardens will consist of a stunning collection of 117 two, three and four bedroom homes, located just off Harrier Way.

The development offers a perfect blend of countryside charm and modern convenience, with local amenities, schools and green spaces all within easy reach, and will form part of the housebuilder’s existing Beaufort Grange development, which sold out in 2022 in just nine months.

Allison Homes East’s Managing Director, Adam Knight, and members of its construction and sales teams recently gathered on site to cut the ribbon to the four bedroom The Northam show home and celebrate the results of their hard work.

The doors to the show home were then opened to the public for the first time on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th September, during an exclusive launch event. Now, interested property seekers are able to visit the development themselves, take a private tour of The Northam, and find out more about the homes and homebuying schemes on offer.

Adam Knight said: “We are incredibly proud to have unveiled our exciting new show home in Market Deeping, and to be continuing our investment in the town.

“Beaufort Gardens has been carefully designed to cater to a range of homeseekers, from first-time buyers to growing families and downsizers. We can’t wait to watch it evolve into a thriving new community.

“We look forward to showing prospective buyers around The Northam show home, and helping them to experience what life at Beaufort Gardens could feel like.”

Beaufort Gardens is situated in the heart of Market Deeping, a picturesque market town boasting a host of amenities, including independent boutiques, a Tesco superstore and an award-winning fish and chip shop called Linford’s. For families, a selection of highly rated primary and secondary schools and nurseries are all nearby.

Nature lovers can visit the nearby Deepings Lakes Nature Reserve, where they can enjoy birdwatching and tranquil walking routes past lakes and pools. For the adrenaline-seekers, Tallington Lakes Leisure Park is just over three miles away and offers a range of water sports, such as water skiing, windsurfing and canoeing.

Excellently connected, Market Deeping is located near the A15, A16 and A1, ensuring easy access to nearby town and cities. The bustling city of Peterborough is just 10 miles away, with a train station offering direct services to London, Cambridge and Leeds.

To find out more about Beaufort Gardens, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/beaufort-gardens/ or call the sales team on 01778 391580. The marketing suite and show home is open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm.