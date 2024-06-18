Allison Homes East gets into the team spirit by volunteering at Mini Olympics in Grantham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East has got into the team spirit as 10 members of staff volunteered their time to support the running of the inspire+ Mini Olympics, which was held in Grantham near its The Orchards development.

inspire+ is a sports education charity that aims to positively impact young people's lives by ensuring that the next generation is ‘healthy, happy and active’, through innovative educational and community initiatives. They are also one of the country’s largest PE and school sport apprenticeship providers and support young people through community provisions, mainly delivered during school holidays.

Each year, the charity holds the Mini Olympics as an end of year celebration that brings all the schools the charity works with together. The event begins with an opening ceremony, with each school representing a different country, where the children perform a dance and display the banners they created for the event. Over the three days, over 2,500 young people take part in a variety of sports and activities, before the final day wraps up with an impressive closing ceremony.

This year, the event took place at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre on Tuesday 11th, Wednesday 12th and Thursday 13th June, and 10 members of the Allison Homes East team attended across the three days to offer their support, including meeting the students from the buses, marshalling them through the opening and closing ceremony, and supporting them throughout the activities.

John Anderson, CEO of Allison Group, judging the banner competition

The volunteers included Chloe Goodwin, Laura Newton and Jo Morton on the first day, CEO of Allison Group John Anderson, Courtney Goodwin, Paula Merrill and Zoe Evans on the second day and Steph Dunbar, Arya Craig and Tareena Page on the final day.

John Anderson, who was also the judge for the banner competition, said: “At Allison Homes, giving back to the communities we build in is at the core of what we do. I was delighted to see that so many members of our team volunteered to assist with this excellent event and we all look forward to taking part in more opportunities like this in the future.

“A huge well done to all of the students, who were fantastic, and a big thank you to inspire+ for arranging such a wonderful event.”

The Orchards is a picturesque development comprised of 66 two, three and four bedroom homes in the attractive village of Corby Glen and is surrounded by open countryside. Since its launch, a number of property seekers have found their perfect home on the development and it is now over 70 per cent sold, with a selection of three and four bedroom homes still available to purchase.

Zoe Evans of Allison Homes supporting students with their activity

To find out more about inspire+, visit https://www.inspireplus.org.uk/. For more information on the Mini Olympics, head to https://www.inspireplus.org.uk/mini-olympics/.