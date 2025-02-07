Allison Homes showcases dedication to strengthening Lincolnshire communities this New Homes Week

This New Homes Week (Monday 3rd to Sunday 9th February), Lincolnshire housebuilder Allison Homes is highlighting its commitment to the communities it builds in.

New Homes Week is an annual campaign run by the Home Builders Federation (HBF), celebrating all the benefits of new build homes. During the week, the HBF will provide property seekers with guidance and information about new homes, such as the increased energy efficiency and simpler buying process.

This year the theme of New Homes Week is ‘community’, focusing on the investment that new build developments bring to local areas and the strong sense of community that is established.

Allison Homes, with over 30 years of experience, is dedicated to both building new communities and supporting existing communities across the county.

With its active developments of The Orchards in Corby Glen, Frampton Gate in Frampton and Chapel Gate in Moulton Chapel, and upcoming developments of Manthorpe Chase in Manthorpe and Beaufort Gardens in Market Deeping, the company is providing extensive S106 contributions and community infrastructure, directly benefiting local areas.

In 2024 alone, the housebuilder donated over £16,000 to charities, local organisations, clubs and schools across Lincolnshire, including Lincoln Pride, Stamford AFC Women and Grantham Men’s Shed.

Allison Homes sponsored Stamford AFC Women for the third consecutive season, allowing the club to purchase new training and playing kits for 2024/25 and 2025/26. Robin Chaudhuri, Manager of Stamford AFC Women, said at the time: “All the players and coaches at Stamford AFC Women would like to thank Allison Homes for their continued support in sponsoring the home kit for the forthcoming season. Allison Homes, who already sponsor the majority of the women’s training wear and kit bags, have been generous in their support of the women’s football at Stamford for which we are extremely grateful.”

Last November, the housebuilder donated spare wood from its The Orchards development to Grantham Men’s Shed. Stephen Featherstone, Chair of Grantham Men’s Shed, said: “We would like to sincerely thank Allison Homes for the donation of the wood. We have already started using it and have big plans for the remainder that will both improve our operation and give our members projects to work on. We cannot thank them enough.”

To date, Allison Homes’ Partnerships division has also donated over £43,792 nationwide as part of its Partnerships Charitable Scheme, an initiative in which £100 is donated per home built on a Partnerships development. The developer works closely with its housing association partners and local authorities to select charities and has so far supported communities in Bourne and Nettleham.

The housebuilder also invests in its communities by providing job opportunities for local people and hiring local subcontractors. Currently, Allison Homes has 11 apprentices working across various trades, taking the number of apprentices that the company has trained since 2021 to over 30. Employees are encouraged to participate in volunteering initiatives too, from litter picking to assisting charities with events and renovations.

John Anderson, CEO of Allison Group, said: “At Allison Homes we are dedicated to building not just houses made of bricks and mortar, but to creating and nurturing communities, helping them to grow into places where people feel proud to belong. By supporting charities, engaging in local causes and fostering strong relationships with our partners, we hope to make a meaningful difference in the neighbourhoods where we build.”

Allison Homes is currently building new homes at three developments in Lincolnshire, with a further two coming soon. To find out more, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/.

For more information on Allison Partnerships, head to https://allison-homes.co.uk/partnerships/.

To learn about New Homes Week, visit https://new-homes.co.uk/new-homes-week/.