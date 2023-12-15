Annington gives gifts to local school this Christmas
Just in time for the festive period, Annington has donated new scripts for the school’s nativity play, as well as books and learning resources for the junior year’s focus topic of oceans.
Stacy Whitehead, Marketing Manager at Annington, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Pollyplatt Primary School and to help make these students’ holiday season brighter. The Lincoln community has been incredibly welcoming and we are proud to give back to the community and support pupils local to our newly refurbished homes.”
Pollyplatt Primary School staff member Christine Lee said: “A huge thank you to Annington for this wonderful Christmas gift. Their generosity will allow us to continue providing an excellent education to our pupils at Pollyplatt Primary, and I know the students are looking forward to putting on a great nativity show this holiday season.”
The homes at Penrose Fields are located just north of Lincoln in the small community of Scampton. Ranging from two to four bedrooms, the properties have been refreshed with decorating throughout; new flooring and front doors and some have brand new kitchens.
Homes at Penrose Fields start at £145,000 for a two-bedroom property and are available to move into immediately. For more information or to book a viewing, please contact selling agent William H Brown on 01522 534771 or email [email protected].